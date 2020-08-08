UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus, Corruption Focus As Trinidad Heads To Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:40 AM

Coronavirus, corruption focus as Trinidad heads to polls

Port of Spain, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Keith Rowley's governing People's National Movement (PNM) party is expected to hold onto power as Trinidad and Tobago citizens head to the polls in Monday's general election.

In the most recent opinion poll in the island nation off Venezuela, the PNM led by five percentage points ahead of the opposition United National Congress (UNC), led by former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The coronavirus pandemic and corruption have been two key issues on the campaign trail.

The twin-island republic is a first-past-the-post parliamentary democracy modeled on that of former colonial power Britain.

Voters will elect the 41 members of the House of Representatives with the winning party's leader becoming prime minister.

Among the candidates standing for seats is disgraced former FIFA vice president Austin "Jack" Warner, who is still battling extradition to the United States to face charges of racketeering and conspiracy as part of a global graft probe into world football's governing body.

He is one of a record 17 single candidates from separate political parties contesting the polls alongside the two main parties.

All but one of the 41 seats in the 2015 election were won by either the PNM or UNC. The PNM ousted the UNC in 2015 by 23 seats to 17.

- No lockdown for election - Coronavirus cases have been increasing in the build-up to the election, with 67 people testing positive in the last two weeks.

Rowley announced on Wednesday the closure of all Primary schools after several pupils were infected.

Health officials have described recent cases as a "sporadic cluster spread" but previously all infections were believed to be imported.

Many blame the new cases on the illegal trafficking of economic migrants from Venezuela. However, no Venezuelan national has been confirmed as positive among the new COVID-19 cases.

Rowley has promised not to re-impose lockdown measures but has said bars and restaurants could be closed to prevent virus spread.

The government has received high praise regionally and internationally for its handling of the pandemic which has helped it enjoy a high approval rating.

But in ethnically-diverse Trinidad and Tobago, politics remains largely divided along racial lines between the two main groups: African and Indian descendants.

The majority of PNM supporters are of African descent with the UNC popular among those of South Asian background.

The UNC won the popular vote among the 1.1 million voters in last year's local government elections, however Persad-Bissessar's campaign has floundered with the restriction on crowds imposed by public health regulations.

The UNC says the economy stalled prior to the pandemic lockdown and blamed poor economic policy.

It has also promised to reverse the restructuring of a key state petroleum industry asset -- Petrotrin -- which resulted in the loss of hundreds of jobs.

And the UNC intends to scuttle a plan to sell the state refinery to the trade union which represents workers at the plant.

For his part, Rowley highlighted allegations of mismanagement of the state's assets by the UNC while it was in power.

Related Topics

Election India Football Corruption Prime Minister World Poor Democracy Vote FIFA Austin Trinidad And Tobago United States Venezuela Congress 2015 All From Government Industry Asia Million Jobs Election 2018 Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 August 2020

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

9 hours ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

11 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

12 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.