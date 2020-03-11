UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Could Disrupt UK-EU Brexit Talks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Britain and the European Union are discussing whether to postpone next week's round of post-Brexit trade talks in London because of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said Wednesday.

"Talks remain scheduled to go ahead next week but clearly we'll keep the situation under review," a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"We'll be guided by the scientific advice. There will be a joint UK-EU decision on how to proceed with this round." A diplomatic source in Brussels told AFP it was "highly likely" that the talks would be cancelled, adding: "We are thinking of alternatives." Senior British minister Michael Gove said it was a "live question", adding: "We've had indications today from Belgium that there may be specific public health concerns." Britain left the European Union on January 31, but both sides agreed to a standstill transition until December 31, during which they hope to strike a new partnership.

Formal negotiations began in Brussels on March 2, and a second round is due to start next week in London.

London has asked for a free trade agreement with Brussels, and deals on cooperation on issues such as energy and aviation.

Many EU officials were already sceptical about the chances of doing this by December 31, and any delay in the negotiations would further put pressure on the timetable.

However, Gove told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that Britain would not be asking for more time.

"There won't be any extension to the deadline," he said.

Six people have so far died in Britain from coronavirus, while Belgium reported its first three fatalities on Wednesday.

