UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Crisis Hits Romania's 'invisible' Homeless

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Coronavirus crisis hits Romania's 'invisible' homeless

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Roaming Bucharest's deserted streets under the coronavirus lockdown no longer turns up scraps of food, with Romania's homeless instead facing insults and deeper isolation.

Largely denied any government help, an estimated several thousand homeless people face an especially tough time in the capital of one of the EU's poorest countries.

While elsewhere in Europe, initiatives have been launched to support those in need, some aid organisations in Romania have been forced to close their doors due to a lack of masks and disinfectant.

"We are the invisible. We don't exist for the government," said Alina Constantin, 38, who squats in an abandoned house in Bucharest.

- 'Come on, get out!' - Homeless people are treated by some as a threat -- even more so since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Come on, get out! With this virus going around, you giving us a disease is all we need," a bus passenger was heard saying to an elderly homeless woman recently.

The woman picked up her two bags of possessions and got off the bus as more insults followed.

In London, two hotels have been requisitioned to house homeless people for the next few months, while emergency accommodation centres have been set up in France.

And in Vienna, an online campaign has been launched to support some 350 needy people whose income has dried up as they are no longer able to sell a street newspaper due to the confinement measures.

With its close to 20 million people, Romania has reported more than 1,000 infections, with 17 deaths.

Romanians have been told to stay home and wash their hands regularly -- measures which for many homeless are simply impossible.

- Finding shelter - Samusocial helps around 1,600 homeless people a year, including families with young children, but has been forced to suspend its activities after pharmacies ran out of surgical masks, gloves and disinfectant.

"It's too dangerous for our social workers and our volunteers," the NGO's manager Sabina Nicolae told AFP.

"But we remain in contact with those in need... We tell them which canteens and homes are still open." At the Pallady night shelter, a lockdown has been introduced to protect about 200 homeless people there, with no one else allowed to enter.

Only the Parada foundation in Bucharest, which offers hot meals and the opportunity to shower, has refused to close its doors.

"We have stopped our other activities (such as circus lessons for homeless children) to devote ourselves to the urgent needs of our clients," director Ionut Jugureanu told AFP.

Thirty young mothers with children under two who live in makeshift huts go there to get powdered milk.

Earlier this week a dozen homeless people, including many women, shared a lunch donated by a caterer.

"We are scared (about the virus) but there's nothing we can do," Katalin Kozak, 48, said.

Kozak and her daughter Florina, 27, have lived for 10 years in a shack in Bucharest, without electricity or running water.

Kozak's other daughter and a son have died from illness in the past two years.

"No one helped me with the funerals. Wherever we go, doors close," she said, while putting on one of the protective masks distributed by a social worker from Parada.

Another woman, who only gave her name as Stefania, says that at Parada "we are like family" and treated well.

"Anyway, we can't fight fate... But it feels good to speak, to empty your heart. Otherwise we would go crazy," said the 27-year-old, who ran away from home when she was 10 and also squats in an abandoned house in Bucharest.

Offering a ray of hope, the Romanian government on Tuesday asked district town halls to identify those in need and provide them with shelter and food.

But the setting up of reception centres will take time, and in Bucharest, the temperature currently dips below 0 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) at night.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Europe France Died Young Vienna London Bucharest Romania Women Family All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Maximum of 30 percent of private entities&#039; wo ..

7 hours ago

National Disinfection Programme aims to protect he ..

7 hours ago

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 f ..

7 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserve hits AED5.615 bn in Febr ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

8 hours ago

National committee constituted to address the impa ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.