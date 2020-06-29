UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Crisis Pushes 270 Million People Into Hunger: UN Agency

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Coronavirus crisis pushes 270 million people into hunger: UN agency

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Millions of more people are likely to go hungry this year because of the coronavirus crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based UN agency, said Monday, as it announced plans for a massive boost to its global aid operation so it can reach them.

In an alert, WFP head David Beasley said that new estimates show that 270 million people face food insecurity "before the year's end".

This is an 82 per cent increase from before the pandemic took hold, he said, adding that the coronavirus was affecting regions of the world that had "previously escaped" severe food insecurity.

"The frontline in the battle against the coronavirus is shifting from the rich world to the poor world," he said.

Latin American countries are experiencing the worst effects of the health crisis, with an almost three-fold rise in the number of people requiring food assistance.

This includes urban communities in low and middle-income countries, which the WFP warns "are being dragged into destitution" by job losses and a sharp drop in remittances.

Hunger spikes are also happening in West and Central Africa, which has seen a 135 per cent jump in the number of food insecure people, as well as in Southern Africa where there has been a 90 per cent rise.

To tackle this rising tide of hunger, WFP said it is undertaking the biggest humanitarian response in its history.

It intends to ramp up the number of people it assists to 138 million - from a record 97 million last year.

To do this, sustained funding is required urgently, Beasley said, in an appeal for $4.9 billion over the next six months to help 83 countries.

"Until the day we have a medical vaccine, food is the best vaccine against chaos. Without it, we could see increased social unrest and protests, a rise in migration, deepening conflict and widespread under-nutrition among populations that were previously immune from hunger."

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Poor Job Alert David From Best Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

31 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

46 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

46 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

70 African sailors test positive for coronavirus i ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.