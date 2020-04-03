UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Deals Blow To Newspapers In North Africa

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:50 AM

Coronavirus deals blow to newspapers in North Africa

Tunis, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Measures to stem the novel coronavirus pandemic have affected the distribution and publication of newspapers across Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria, according to local media and officials.

In Tunisia, seven daily newspapers and 20 weeklies have been suspended from publication by their owners in recent days, the Tunisian Federation of Newspaper Directors (FTDJ) said Thursday.

"Several subscriptions are held by government administrations and airlines which are closed and the distribution of newspapers in kiosks has suffered" as a result of a lockdown in place since March 22, FTDJ president Taieb Zahar told AFP.

In Morocco, the culture ministry last week called on editors to stop the publication and distribution of newspapers until further notice, according to the official MAP news agency.

A ministry spokesman said the decision was aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

"A large number of people handle newspapers every day and this helps spread the virus, therefore it is necessary to ban them in order to safeguard the health of citizens," the spokesman said.

A few Algerian newspapers continue to publish, but in limited editions since a partial lockdown was imposed there on March 2, and they can only be found in some kiosks in the capital Algiers.

"We have been distributing the newspaper ourselves in some Algiers kiosks," said Mohamed Taher Messaoudi, a journalist for the French-language daily El Watan.

According to him, a ban on transport between provinces means that newspapers published in Algiers cannot reach other parts of the country.

Drivers, said Messaoudi, "do not want to make the rounds because of the risks linked to the illness".

Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco have taken a series of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 since the first cases were detected last month.

The COVID-19 disease has killed 83 people in Algeria, according to an official toll, 36 in Morocco and 14 in Tunisia.

Related Topics

Algiers Algeria Tunisia Morocco March Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

40 minutes ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

2 hours ago

Pelosi Announces Formation of House Panel to Overs ..

40 minutes ago

Democrats postpone White House nominating conventi ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.