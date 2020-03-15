UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Death Toll In Greece Rises To Three

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Coronavirus death toll in Greece rises to three

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Greece announced two more coronavirus deaths on Saturday bringing the country's toll to three, as an unprecedented lockdown takes effect.

A 67-year-old man died on Zakynthos island early on Saturday and a 90-year-old man died in the northern city of Ptolemaida, the health ministry said.

Both men had health problems.

The man in Zakynthos was believed to have contracted the virus after visiting a hospital in western Greece where the first fatality was confirmed, Athens news Agency reported.

Greece closed shops, bars and restaurants on Friday as well tourist sites such as the Acropolis as coronavirus cases jumped to 228 with 38 new cases announced on Saturday.

Only supermarkets, pharmacies and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open.

The government had already shut down schools and universities, courts, cinemas, gyms and other indoor public gathering areas for two weeks in an effort to curb the outbreak.

A torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Games has been cancelled after Hollywood actor Gerard Butler, who starred as the ancient Spartan King Leonidas in the 2007 epic "300", was mobbed as he lit a cauldron in the city of Sparta.

The Greek Olympic Committee said crowds had ignored "repeated warnings" not to gather at stopovers in the torch relay.

The flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia on Thursday without spectators after dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the region.

Meanwhile, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus and he would self-isolate for two weeks as a precaution.

Related Topics

Died Wife Athens Man Tokyo Olympia Greece Gerard Butler 2020 Olympics Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

8 minutes ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitio ..

1 hour ago

Safe, stable environment well established in UAE t ..

2 hours ago

US Snap-Back Sanctions Cost Iran $200Bln - Rouhani

2 hours ago

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines launched ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.