Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 75,000 In Europe: AFP Tally

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Coronavirus death toll passes 75,000 in Europe: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 75,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Europe, with 80 percent of the fatalities occurring in Italy, Spain, France and Britain, according to an AFP tally at 0945 GMT Sunday compiled from official sources.

With a total of 75,011 deaths from 909,673 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed at least 109,133 people worldwide.

Europe's most affected country is Italy with 19,468 deaths, followed by Spain with 16,972, France with 13,832 and Britain with 9,875.

