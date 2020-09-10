UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 900,000 Worldwide: AFP Tally

Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:41 AM

Paris, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The global toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 900,000 deaths since it first appeared in China late last year, according to an AFP tally late Wednesday.

A total of 900,052 Covid-19 deaths have been registered worldwide, from 27,711,866 declared cases of the virus.

Latin American and the Caribbean are the worst-hit region, accounting for 300,340 deaths, followed by Europe with 219,616 fatalities, according to the AFP tally based on official statistics.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

