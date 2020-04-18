Coronavirus deaths across Africa hit 1,000: AFP tally

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1,000 people across Africa since the pandemic emerged late last year, according to an AFP tally using official figures.

Algeria is the African country with the highest number of deaths at 364, followed by Egypt with 205, Morocco 135 and South Africa 50, according to the figures compiled at 2000 GMT Friday .

African countries have recorded a total of 19,334 infections.