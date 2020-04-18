UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Deaths Across Africa Hit 1,000: AFP Tally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Coronavirus deaths across Africa hit 1,000: AFP tally

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed more than 1,000 people across Africa since the pandemic emerged late last year, according to an AFP tally using official figures.

Algeria is the African country with the highest number of deaths at 364, followed by Egypt with 205, Morocco 135 and South Africa 50, according to the figures compiled at 2000 GMT Friday .

African countries have recorded a total of 19,334 infections.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt South Africa Morocco Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

1 hour ago

Poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Gov't to Provide Additional $3Bln in Supp ..

1 hour ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.