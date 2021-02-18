Coronavirus deaths in Africa hit 100,000: AFP tally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Coronavirus deaths in Africa hit 100,000 on Thursday, with 3,341,197 confirmed infections, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

The region has seen fewer deaths than Europe, Latin America and North America, although South Africa has been hardest hit, accounting for nearly half of all deaths in Africa.

The fatalities were registered in 54 countries since the virus first emerged in December 2019.