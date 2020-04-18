UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Deaths Worldwide Top 150,000: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of people worldwide who have died from the coronavirus pandemic has exceeded 150,000, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

A total of 150,142 deaths were recorded by 1900 GMT on Friday, with almost two-thirds, or 96,721, in Europe.

The United States has the highest single toll, with 34,575 deaths, the data showed.

Your Thoughts and Comments

