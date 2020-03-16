UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Disrupting International Diplomacy At UN

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Coronavirus disrupting international diplomacy at UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Diplomatic activities at the usually bustling United Nations headquarters in New York have slowed down considerably following the imposition of sweeping measures to curb the spread of coronavirus that are affecting normal work here.

A day after a diplomat from the Philippines was reported positive for the coronavirus, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ordered all staff at the headquarters to telecommute unless their presence was required for essential services, according to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The headquarter restrictions also include reduced physical participation for diplomats at the meetings of UN Security Council and the General Assembly. Several side events in the coming week have also been canceled.

The UN Secretariat oversees nearly 100,000 peace-keeping forces at conflict zones around the world, and employees and diplomats routinely discuss a wide variety of world issues at small and large meetings. Significantly reduced staff at the UN offices would adversely affect the work.

In his letter to the UN staff, Guterres sought to assure anxious staff that he was doing everything possible to protect them, telling them "your health and well-being remain my greatest concern." "Our world is facing an unprecedented threat, and the United Nations is facing one of the biggest challenges in our history," the UN chief wrote. "The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is having a major impact on us and our work, both at headquarters and in many of our field offices and duty stations.

" Guterres said he has instituted a policy that would allow staff to telecommute three days a week, five for high-risk employees, to reduce the population density at U.N. headquarters. He also said he canceled all side events at U.N. headquarters from March 16 to the end of April and has urged member states to do the same.

"These are difficult times for everyone," he said. "My message remains: be safe, be smart, be kind." The U.N. Security Council and the U.N. General Assembly have already announced plans to reduce the number of diplomats they bring to meetings and refrain from inviting visitors into the U.N. headquarters building. The U.N.'s International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, scheduled for April 24, has been canceled.

"It is our firm belief that we should not panic," China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun, who is serving as this month's president of the Security Council, told reporters. But he said, "we should take all precautionary measures to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus in this building." Meanwhile, self-service in the cafeterias in the building has also been recently banned.

The new virus from the coronavirus family first emerged in China's Wuhan City in December last year. Since then, it has spread across the world, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global pandemic.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations China Wuhan Same New York Philippines March April December Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

3 hours ago

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Childre ..

4 hours ago

Efficiency of roads in Al Dhaid City increased at ..

5 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s CPI down by 1.20 in February 2020: DS ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.