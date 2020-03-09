Coronavirus Europe deaths top 500 with new Italy toll: AFP tally

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rome, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll in Europe from the coronavirus topped 500 on Monday, after Italy recorded a sharp rise.

Italy's civil protection agency reported 97 new deaths, bringing the country's toll to 463, as the country takes a series of stringent measure to battle the spread of the virus.

The number of Europeans felled by the virus now stands at 511, according to an AFP toll.