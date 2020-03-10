UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Europe Deaths Top 500 With New Italy Toll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Coronavirus Europe deaths top 500 with new Italy toll

Rome, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll in Europe from the coronavirus topped 500 on Monday, after Italy recorded a sharp rise in fatalities.

Italy's civil protection agency reported 97 new deaths, bringing the country's toll to 463, as the country takes a series of stringent measures to battle the spread of the virus.

The number of Europeans killed by the virus now stands at 511, including 21 in France, 16 in Spain, four in Britain, three in the Netherlands, two in Switzerland and two in Germany, according to an AFP toll.

The number of people infected in Italy rose to 9,172 -- an increase of 1,797 on Sunday's figures.

That total includes 724 people who have recovered.

Italy's protection agency said 733 people were in intensive care in the country.

The worst-hit area remains the wealthy Lombardy in the north, the heart of a vast "lockdown" zone which stretches across swathes of the country to include several major cities, including Venice.

People were officially banned from entering or leaving unless they could prove they have a pressing and valid reason for travel, though travel in the regions affected largely continued.

Related Topics

Europe France Germany Venice Spain Italy Switzerland Netherlands Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

46 minutes ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

1 hour ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

3 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.