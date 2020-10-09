UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Failings Could Set Back Asian Football, Union Boss Warns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Coronavirus failings could set back Asian football, union boss warns

Hong Kong, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Asian football risks throwing away years of progress if leagues and clubs fail to look after their players during the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the global footballers' union has warned.

Talent pools will dwindle and foreign imports will dry up if players continue to face pay cuts and instability, FIFPro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann told AFP.

He highlighted the example of Indonesia, saying a "unilateral decision" to slash players' wages by three-quarters had caused "quite severe hardship".

"If it's not a sustainable career, people will simply stop. That's the reality," Baer-Hoffmann said in a phone interview.

"But also I think more broadly there's something at stake in terms of being a desired destination for foreign players," he added.

"These are destinations that players may be fearful of going to if they can't be certain that they receive their wages, if they can't be certain about clubs respecting their contracts, if they can't be certain about the league operating effectively." Baer-Hoffmann said players around the world had been thrown into uncertainty by the coronavirus, which closed down most professional sport for months. Footballers needed food hand-outs in some countries, he said.

He added that players "simply cannot afford" the major pay cuts in Indonesia, which come despite the fact that many clubs have "very wealthy owners".

Baer-Hoffmann also criticised the Asian Football Confederation, saying the regional body had failed to respond to the needs of vulnerable players.

"We would have liked to see the confederation (AFC) involved in some of these really drastic negative situations on the domestic level," Baer-Hoffmann said.

"Unfortunately, engagement with players and the stakeholder group is lacking severely." He added: "We would very much expect that the confederation sets a certain standard, in terms of embracing collective decision-making, in terms of embracing the standards that we are working under on the deeper level. And that's certainly not happening." The AFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baer-Hoffmann said player welfare problems, while far from unique to Asia, are "something that holds back the development of the game in the region".

A failure to look after footballers hurts the sport "both in terms of players leaving the game, which reduces the quality, but also I think in terms of the appreciation by fans and spectators", he said.

"When they see how some of these situations are being handled, I think there's still a strong social connection between clubs and their communities and I think (fans) expect a certain standard."Netherlands-based FIFPro represents tens of thousands of footballers worldwide via 65 national player associations, including eight in Asia-Pacific.

Related Topics

Football World Progress Indonesia May From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

4 minutes ago

Realme’s Trendsetting Design is on the Internati ..

10 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat honored to be part of Oscar Selectio ..

25 minutes ago

PM welcomes Facebook’s investment, programs in P ..

48 minutes ago

PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel to permanently shut its do ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.