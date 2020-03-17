Coronavirus forces World Surf League to suspend season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The World Surf League cancelled all events until the end of May over the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday, throwing its season into chaos.

Chief executive Erik Logan had already announced the postponement of this month's season-opening competition at Snapper Rocks on Australia's Gold Coast, and the shutdown has been extended.

It will see the second and third legs of the Championship Tour, at Bells Beach and Margaret River, both in Australia, put on hold.

The Quiksilver Pro G-land in Indonesia in June is also in doubt.

"We have every intention of commencing the 2020 Championship Tour season, and all our tours, as soon as possible," Logan said in a statement.

"We are already hard at work doing scenario planning for what a re-imagined 2020 tour might look like."He pointed to rapidly evolving changes to international travel -- a mandatory 14-day self-isolation is in place in Australia -- as making it challenging to determine when the season can start.

Surfing is due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.