Coronavirus hospitalizations surge in Italy

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) --:-- Hospitalizations due to coronavirus are on the rise again in Italy, according to official data released on Monday. This could signal a potential surge in cases during the upcoming winter.

The Gimbe Foundation, a health monitoring entity, said that the number of patients in intensive care units rose by nearly 22 percent during the week ending Nov. 17. The increase in intensive care unit admissions was faster than that for overall coronavirus-related hospital admissions, which increased by nearly 10 percent over the same period.

Total coronavirus infections also rose, with around 208,000 reported in the same time period, up from 181,000 the previous week. This represents a spike of 15 percent. Nevertheless, weekly deaths were down by 2.9 percent.

"With circulation of the virus on the rise, we expect the government will soon release a plan of action for the winter," said Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation.

Cartabellotta and other leading health officials have been urging caution as the weather cools and more activities move indoors, creating more favorable conditions for the spread of the virus.

However, Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci said last week the coronavirus has entered into an "endemic phase" in Italy, meaning that although it will not disappear, it will remain under control. Schillaci said the coronavirus should be approached in the same way as influenza, noting that many people test positive while remaining asymptomatic. Nonetheless, Schillaci urged those most vulnerable to infection to wear masks.

Italy has been distributing fourth vaccine doses, although data shows that the rate of distribution is down compared to previous rounds of the vaccination program.