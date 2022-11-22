UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Surge In Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Coronavirus hospitalizations surge in Italy

ROME, Nov. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) --:-- Hospitalizations due to coronavirus are on the rise again in Italy, according to official data released on Monday. This could signal a potential surge in cases during the upcoming winter.

The Gimbe Foundation, a health monitoring entity, said that the number of patients in intensive care units rose by nearly 22 percent during the week ending Nov. 17. The increase in intensive care unit admissions was faster than that for overall coronavirus-related hospital admissions, which increased by nearly 10 percent over the same period.

Total coronavirus infections also rose, with around 208,000 reported in the same time period, up from 181,000 the previous week. This represents a spike of 15 percent. Nevertheless, weekly deaths were down by 2.9 percent.

"With circulation of the virus on the rise, we expect the government will soon release a plan of action for the winter," said Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation.

Cartabellotta and other leading health officials have been urging caution as the weather cools and more activities move indoors, creating more favorable conditions for the spread of the virus.

However, Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci said last week the coronavirus has entered into an "endemic phase" in Italy, meaning that although it will not disappear, it will remain under control. Schillaci said the coronavirus should be approached in the same way as influenza, noting that many people test positive while remaining asymptomatic. Nonetheless, Schillaci urged those most vulnerable to infection to wear masks.

Italy has been distributing fourth vaccine doses, although data shows that the rate of distribution is down compared to previous rounds of the vaccination program.

Related Topics

Weather Same Italy Influenza From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

5 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

2 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

4 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

4 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

5 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.