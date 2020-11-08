Coronavirus infections top 50 million worldwide: AFP tally

Paris, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 50 million novel coronavirus infections have been detected worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1615 GMT on Sunday.

A total of more ,than 50,010,400 cases, including 1,251,980 deaths, have been recorded globally the pandemic erupted in China in December last year.

Europe, with 12.6 million confirmed cases for more than 305,000 deaths, is the worst hit region, ahead of Latin America and the Caribbean with 11.6 millions infections and 411,000 and Asia with 11 million cases and nearly 177,000 deaths.