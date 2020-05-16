UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Infects 38 Indigenous Groups In Brazil

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

Coronavirus infects 38 indigenous groups in Brazil

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has hit 38 indigenous groups in Brazil, raising fears for populations that have a history of being decimated by outside diseases, the Brazilian Indigenous Peoples' Association (APIB) said Friday.

"The virus is reaching indigenous territories across Brazil with frightening speed," the association said in a statement.

An APIB survey found 446 cases of the new coronavirus and 92 deaths among the affected groups, mainly in the Brazilian Amazon.

The grim news came a day after the indigenous community of Parque das Tribos, outside the northern city of Manaus, held a funeral for its chief, Messias Kokama, who died of COVID-19.

Kokama, who was 53, was buried in a closed casket wrapped in plastic to avoid spreading the virus.

Brazil, the Latin American country hit hardest in the pandemic, has seen its death toll spiral.

It has registered nearly 15,000 deaths and 220,000 cases so far, though experts say under-testing means the real figures could be 15 times higher or more.

The pandemic is also creating an opening for illegal miners and loggers to encroach on indigenous lands, said rights group Survival International.

"Countless tribal lands are being invaded, with the backing of a government which wants to completely destroy the country's first peoples and makes no attempt to hide it," said the group.

It criticized far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his push to open protected indigenous lands to farmingand mining.

Related Topics

Died Manaus Brazil Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

9 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

7 hours ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

7 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.