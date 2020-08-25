UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Keeps Rohingya Indoors On 'genocide' Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:30 AM

Coronavirus keeps Rohingya indoors on 'genocide' anniversary

Kutupalong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Almost a million Rohingya refugees stuck in Bangladesh mark three years since escaping from Myanmar on Tuesday, with coronavirus forcing them to hold a day-long "silent protest" inside their flimsy, leaky huts.

An August 2017 military operation -- that has triggered genocide charges at the UN's top court -- drove 750,000 Rohingya out of Myanmar's Rakhine state into neighbouring Bangladesh, to join 200,000 who fled earlier.

Three years later and with no work or decent education for their children, there is little prospect of a return to the country, where members of the mostly Muslim minority have long been treated as inferior intruders.

Myanmar's military "killed more than 10,000 of our people. They carried out mass murders and rapes and drove our people from their home", Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya leader in the camps, told AFP.

For the second anniversary last year, Ullah led a rally of about 200,000 protesters at Kutupalong, the largest of the network of camps in southeast Bangladesh, where 600,000 people live in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

But the Bangladeshi authorities, increasingly impatient with the Rohingya and who a year ago cut internet access in the camps, have banned gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sprawling camps have been cut off from the rest of Bangladesh, with the military erecting barbed-wire fences around the perimeters. Inside, movement has been restricted.

Fears the deadly virus could spread like wildfire -- because physical distancing is almost impossible -- have not been borne out, with just 84 infections confirmed and six deaths.

The Rohingya will mark "Genocide Remembrance Day" with silence and prayers in their rickety homes all day, Ullah said.

"There will be no rallies, no work, no prayers at mosques, no NGO or aid activities, no schools, no madrasas and no food distribution," he added.

Related Topics

Protest Internet Bangladesh United Nations Education Minority Myanmar August 2017 Muslim All From Refugee Top Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

10 hours ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

10 hours ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

10 hours ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.