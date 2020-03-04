Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide

Paris, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :With new tolls and key developments, here is the latest in the coronavirus crisis.

- More than 3,000 dead - Across the world, 3,155 people have died from the virus. More than 92,723 have been infected in 78 countries and territories, according to AFP's latest toll based on official sources at 1700 GMT Tuesday.

The main countries affected: mainland China (80,151 cases, 2,943 deaths), South Korea (5,186 cases, 28 deaths), Italy (2,502 cases, 79 deaths), Iran, (2,336 cases, 77 deaths), Japan (268 cases and 12 deaths).

More than 700 cases have also been registered on the Diamond Princess cruise ship berthed in Japan.

- China reports cases from abroad - China reports an increase in cases coming from abroad, notably eight from Italy, as the country where the disease first emerged now worries about importing infections.

- 'Rapidly depleting' supplies - The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that supplies of protective gear to fight the virus are "rapidly depleting" worldwide.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron says authorities will requisition all face mask stocks and production in the coming months.

- Emergency rate cut - The US Federal Reserve announces an emergency rate cut, responding to the growing economic risk posed by the epidemic and giving President Donald Trump the stimulus he has called for.

- Home working - Twitter asks its staff across the world to work from home starting Monday in an effort to stop the spread of the epidemic.

Google tells thousands of staff at its European headquarters in Dublin to stay away for the day after one employee reports flu-like symptoms.

In Britain, the government outlines a new action plan and says up to one fifth of employees could be off work in the country when the coronavirus outbreak peaks.

- Treatment prospects - A treatment for the virus could be available by mid or late 2020, but a vaccine might take longer, says US Vice President Mike Pence.

- No high-fives or handshakes - US media reports the National Basketball Association has sent a memo to teams recommending that players interacting with fans should bump fists rather than high-five.

Negotiators from the European Union and Britain, meeting for a second day of talks on post-Brexit relations, agree not to shake hands.

- Pope in the clear - Pope Francis, who is suffering from a cold, tests negative for the coronavirus, Italian newspaper Messagero reports.