UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 750,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 750,003 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1210 GMT on Thursday.

At least 20.6 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 166,038, followed by Brazil with 104,201, Mexico with 54,666 and India with 47,033.

- Testing on entry - Italy imposes mandatory testing for all travellers arriving from Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain, and bans all visitors from Colombia, in a bid to rein in new infections.

Travellers arriving at an airport, port or border crossing can choose from a number of options, including rapid tests on the spot, or the presentation of a certificate obtained within the last 72 hours which shows they are COVID-19 free.

They can also choose to undergo a test within two days of entering Italy, but will have to stay in isolation until the results arrive.

- New Zealand seeks source - New Zealand rushes to track the source of a sudden return of the virus as the number of new cases in Auckland increases to 17, raising the prospect that a three-day lockdown imposed on the country's biggest city will be extended.

- No smoking - A ban on removing masks to smoke on streets and restaurant terraces when social-distancing cannot be guaranteed comes into effect in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia, with other areas mulling similar restrictions.

- First Greek island camp case - Greece reports its first infection in its Vial asylum seeker camp, on the island of Chios.

Some 3,800 people live inside the camp, over three times nominal capacity.

Several non-fatal cases have surfaced in Greek camps on the mainland but this is the first case involving an island camp, which suffer from the worst overcrowding.

- Big drop in Australia - Australia's virus-hit Victoria state reports a major drop in new cases, but officials warn against complacency amid a "worrying" spread of the disease in regional areas outside Melbourne.

- Duterte skips vaccine trial - The Philippines will begin large-scale human testing of Russia's vaccine in October but President Rodrigo Duterte will not receive the inoculation until regulators guarantee its safety, his spokesman says, after the leader had previously offered himself up as a guinea pig.

- German losses - The world's largest tour operator TUI says it slumped to a huge loss in the third quarter. The German tourism giant, which has already announced job cuts and store closures, posts a bottom-line net loss of 1.42 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) in the period from April to June.

Germany's beleaguered industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, a steel-to-submarines group, says its losses widened in the same period. Already struggling before the pandemic hit, the group says it booked a net loss of 678 million euros ($800 million) in April to June.

- Djokovic to play US Open - Tennis men's world number one Novak Djokovic confirms he will play at the US Open, ending speculation about his presence at the first Grand Slam tournament since the restart.

THYSSENKRUPP

Related Topics

India Tennis Dead World Australia Russia China German Job Victoria Melbourne Auckland Same Spain Italy Brazil United States Philippines Croatia Colombia Guinea Malta Mexico Greece April June October Border All From Billion Million Airport US Open New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak-Saudi Arabia Relations: Chaudhary brothers que ..

5 minutes ago

Gas companies would have to pay Rs 417 billion to ..

18 minutes ago

UAE, Maldives football associations discuss cooper ..

29 minutes ago

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

44 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

47 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.