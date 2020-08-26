Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Pandemic easing: WHO - The coronavirus pandemic is still raging worldwide, but fresh World Health Organization data indicates its pace is easing in most regions, with the biggest slowdown seen in the hard-hit Americas, but no improvement in South-East Asia and the eastern Mediterranean.

More than 1.7 million new coronavirus cases and some 39,000 new deaths were recorded last week, the WHO says in a situation report, representing a five-percent decrease in new COVID-19 cases globally and a 12-percent drop in new deaths compared to a week earlier.

- Peak passed in Africa? - Africa's coronavirus outbreak may have passed its peak, the WHO's continental chief Matshidiso Moeti says, with the daily numbers of cases being reported overall in the region going down.

Africa has recorded nearly 1.2 million cases and at least 28,000 deaths since the virus arrived on the continent on February 14, according to an AFP tally. Moeti says there are still a few countries, such as Namibia, experiencing increases in daily cases.

- More than 813,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 813,733 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 23.6 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 177,284, followed by Brazil with 115,309, Mexico with 60,800, India with 58,390 and Britain with 41,433 fatalities.

- Drug trial begins - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca says it has started a clinical trial of a drug designed to both prevent infection and treat people with COVID-19, with the first volunteers receiving doses and results expected by the end of this year.

- Spain calls in army - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says the army will be deployed to help regional governments fight a rise in infections. The central government will make 2,000 soldiers available to the regions, which are responsible for health care, to assist them in tracking cases.

- American Airlines could shed 19,000 jobs - American Airlines warns it will lay off around 19,000 workers on October 1 after Federal aid expires unless lawmakers vote to give beleaguered US carriers more money.

- Lebanese services rebel against lockdown - Embattled Lebanon's service and tourism businesses, from restaurants, cafes, nightclubs to pastry shops, say they will from Wednesday defy a newly reinstated coronavirus lockdown that has compounded the country's economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the health ministry reports a record 12 people have died due to the pandemic in the past 24 hours.

- Antonia Banderas 'cured' - Spanish actor Antonio Banderas says he has been "cured" of the coronavirus, which he contracted several weeks ago. He says he kept to a "disciplined confinement" for 21 days.