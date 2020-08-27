Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 820,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 820,180 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

More than 23.9 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 178,524, followed by Brazil with 116,580, Mexico with 61,450, India with 59,449 and Britain with 41,449 fatalities.

- Women may have stronger immune response - A new study published in the journal Nature looking at male and female immune responses to the new coronavirus notes that globally men account for about 60 percent of such deaths.

- Davos 2021 summit postponed - The World Economic Forum says it will postpone its 2021 Davos summit to a summer rather than a winter date to reduce any risks to participants from the pandemic, and that it might not even take place in the chic resort.

- Be responsible - France's prime minister urges the population to take "responsibility" for limiting the outbreak by wearing masks to protect one another. "People will contaminate others," he warns in an interview with radio channel France Inter. "I appeal to a sense of responsibility." Asked whether the government could issue new stay-at-home orders if the situation spirals out of control, Jean Castex says "all hypotheses" are on the table, though a new lockdown is "not the goal" given the severe economic impact.

- UK masks U-turn - Britain changes its policy on wearing facemasks in schools in England, prompting fresh criticism about its handling of the pandemic.

Ministers had insisted face coverings were not necessary when children go back to school next week, but in new guidance the government now advises that secondary school students and staff in England should wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas in parts of the country with local coronavirus restrictions.

- Pope is back - Pope Francis will resume limited public weekly audiences early next month, the Vatican announces, six months after the head of the Catholic Church halted them.

The Wednesday hearings will be held in a closed courtyard of the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, where a maximum of 500 seats will be placed.

- Rakhine lockdown expands - Myanmar expands a lockdown in conflict-wracked Rakhine state to cover four more townships, halting the movement of about one million people as the number of cases climbs steadily.

- Berlin: anti mask demo banned - The city of Berlin bans a planned weekend protest against coronavirus rules such as masks, drawing outrage from the far-right AfD party.