Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - 'Exponential' rise in France - France's directorate general of health says there has been an 'exponential' rise in coronavirus cases, with over 7,000 new daily infections, against more than 6,000 on Thursday and 5,000 on Wednesday.

The assessment comes on the day outdoor mask-wearing became compulsory in Paris and nearby suburbs, with non-compliance punishable with a fine 135 Euros ($160).

- Hungary to close border again - Hungary says it will close its borders again from September 1 because of new coronavirus fears, becoming the first European Union country to re-tighten restrictions so severely.

The country of almost 10 million people has been spared the brunt of the Covid-19 health crisis so far, having recorded some 5,500 cases including 614 fatalities.

- Merkel points to autumn challenge - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says coping with the coronavirus will become more challenging in the coming autumn and winter months, in her annual summer press conference.

Germany has fared relatively well in its battle to contain the virus so far but like many other European countries has seen a new surge in cases in recent weeks.

- Economic damage - Canada's economy shrank at a record pace of 38.7 percent in the three months ending June 30, the government statistical agency says.

However, by the end of the period it showed signs of a rapid recovery from the pandemic trauma that forced businesses to close and put millions out of work.

- MGM lays off 18,000 - Hotel and casino giant MGM Resorts says 18,000 furloughed employees in the United States will be permanently laid off as the hospitality industry struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

- More than 832,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 832,336 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

More than 24.5 million cases have been registered.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 180,857, followed by Brazil with 118,649, Mexico with 62,594, India with 61,529 and Britain with 41,477 fatalities.

- Brazil governor ousted - Brazil's High Court of Justice removes Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel from office, as police raid his official residence in a probe into accusations he stole emergency funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

- Berlin anti-mask demo to go ahead - A Berlin court overturns a ban against a planned demo of coronavirus sceptics, with police planning to turn out in force on Saturday to ensure protesters comply with virus safety regulations.