Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Grim new world record - India sets a coronavirus record, reporting 78,761 new infections in 24 hours -- the world's highest single-day rise -- even as the country continues to open up the economy.

The US set the previous record on July 17 with 77,638 daily infections.

In his regular monthly radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not comment on the milestone but calls on Indians to observe health safety measures.

- More than 843,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 843,149 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

More than 25 million cases have been registered.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 182,785, followed by Brazil with 120,262, Mexico with 63,819, India with 63,498 and Britain with 41,498 fatalities.

- 'Attack on democracy' - Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemns an incident in which protesters tried to storm the Reichstag parliament building as an "unacceptable attack on the heart of our democracy." Several hundred people protesting coronavirus restrictions broke through barriers and a police cordon to climb the steps leading to the entrance to the Reichstag late on Saturday, before being stopped by police.

- Fighting new clusters - Masks will become mandatory from Monday on public transport and flights in New Zealand, which went more than 100 days without local transmission before the current cluster emerged.

And tightened virus curbs kick in for South Korea as it also battles fresh clusters -- including in the greater Seoul region, home to half the country's population.