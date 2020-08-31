UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Grim new world record - India sets a coronavirus record, reporting 78,761 new infections in 24 hours -- the world's highest single-day rise -- even as the country continues to open up the economy.

In his regular monthly radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not comment on the milestone but calls on Indians to observe health safety measures.

- More than 843,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 843,778 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1930 GMT Sunday.

More than 25 million cases have been registered.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 182,808, followed by Brazil with 120,462, Mexico with 63,819, India with 63,498 and Britain with 41,499 fatalities.

- 'Attack on democracy' - Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemns an incident in which protesters tried to storm the Reichstag parliament building as an "unacceptable attack on the heart of our democracy".

Several hundred people protesting coronavirus restrictions broke through barriers and a police cordon to climb the steps leading to the entrance to the Reichstag late on Saturday, before being stopped by police.

- Nigerian students to return to class - Universities and other institutions of higher learning in Lagos are to welcome students back from September 14.

Elementary and high schools are to reopen on September 21, "depending on sanitary conditions".

- US Open player tests positive - French tennis player Benoit Paire is removed from the US Open men's draw after the Grand Slam tournament says an unidentified player has tested positive for the virus.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported earlier that world number 22 Paire had tested positive in New York.

- Messi misses test - Lionel Messi has missed his virus test at Barcelona's training ground, club sources confirm, raising the possibility that the football superstar will boycott pre-season to force a transfer from the Spanish club.

