UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Melbourne lockdown extended - Australian officials extend a strict lockdown of the country's second-biggest city by two weeks, saying new cases have not dropped enough to prevent another spike.

Melbourne residents had been due to exit a harsh six-week lockdown next weekend but they now face continued restrictions, with Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews saying the lockdown will remain in place until September 28.

- More than 880,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 880,396 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to an AFP count at 1100 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

More than 26.9 million cases have been registered worldwide.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 188,540, followed by Brazil on 126,203, India 70,626, Mexico 67,326 and Britain 41,549.

- France's high alert spreads - French authorities placed seven more departments covering major cities such as Lille, Strasbourg and Dijon on high alert as infections accelerate.

Of France's 101 mainland and overseas departments, 28 are now considered "red zones".

- Berlusconi 'responding well' - Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is responding well to treatment after he was taken to hospital with coronavirus, his doctor says, but warns the 83-year-old's condition is "delicate".

- Transparent masks - The French government says pre-school teachers as well as those with deaf students will soon be given transparent masks to facilitate comprehension at a key education stage for children.

"More than 100,000 of these masks will be produced by the end of this month," the state secretary in charge of people with disabilities, Sophie Cluzel, tells the Journal du Dimanche.

- Live football for Wuhan - Chinese Super League football fans of Wuhan Zall, the team from ground zero of the pandemic, travel to Suzhou, near Shanghai, to attend their first match since lockdown.

Related Topics

India Football Dead Prime Minister Education China France Doctor Victoria Melbourne Alert Suzhou Wuhan Shanghai Dijon Lille Strasbourg Italy Brazil United States Mexico September Sunday From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

2 hours ago

Russia reports 5,195 new COVID-19 infections

4 hours ago

ADFD-funded $15 million solar plant in Cuba gets c ..

4 hours ago

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.