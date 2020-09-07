Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - UK figures hit three-month high - The United Kingdom registers almost 3,000 new coronavirus cases over 24 hours, a level not seen since late May, with two more deaths taking the overall UK toll to 41,551, Europe's highest.

In addition, officials record 2,988 new cases, significantly higher than Saturday's 1,813.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock cautions against behaviour that might allow a spread to the elderly, even if most latest cases are young people.

- Melbourne lockdown extended - Australian officials extend a strict lockdown of the country's second-biggest city by two weeks, saying new cases have not dropped enough to prevent another spike.

Melbourne residents had been due to exit a harsh six-week lockdown next weekend but now face continued restrictions. Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews says the lockdown will remain in place until September 28.

- More than 880,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 880,784 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to an AFP count at 1900 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

Nearly 27 million cases have been registered worldwide.

The United States has recorded the highest number of deaths with 188,540, followed by Brazil on 126,203, India 70,626, Mexico 67,326 and Britain 41,551.

- France's high alert spreads - French authorities placed seven more departments covering major cities such as Lille, Strasbourg and Dijon on high alert as infections accelerate.

Of France's 101 mainland and overseas departments, 28 are now considered "red zones". The country has registered almost 25,000 new cases over three days -- 7,000 Sunday after 8,500 Saturday and 9,000 on Friday.

- Berlusconi 'responding well' Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is responding well to treatment after he was taken to hospital with coronavirus, his doctor says, but warns the 83-year-old's condition is "delicate".

- Transparent masks - The French government says pre-school teachers as well as those with deaf students will soon be given transparent masks to facilitate comprehension at a key education stage for children.

"More than 100,000 of these masks will be produced by the end of this month," the state secretary in charge of people with disabilities, Sophie Cluzel, tells the Journal du Dimanche.

- Italy's Costa returns to sea - Italian cruise ship Costa Deliziosa returns to service, setting sail from the Adriatic port of Trieste after a coronavirus furlough of more than five months.

Carrying only Italian residents as part of its precautions against Covid-19 contagion, its weeklong outing will follow an all-Italy itinerary of Adriatic and Mediterranean ports and follow strict health protocols.