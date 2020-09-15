UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - World cases hit daily record - The World Health Organization reports 307,930 new cases worldwide on Sunday, the highest daily figure since the beginning of the pandemic in China late last year.

WHO Europe's 55 members start a two-day online meeting focusing on their response to the virus, its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warning: "We are by no means out of the woods." - World unprepared for next pandemic - The coronavirus has shown that the world is doing far too little to prepare for future, possibly even more damaging pandemics, a global health monitor warns.

The independent Global Preparedness Monitoring board (GPMB) says it warned a year ago that the world was ill prepared for a pandemic. "Tragically and catastrophically we have seen our worst fears realised." - Jakarta under new partial lockdown - Authorities in Jakarta re-impose a partial lockdown for two weeks and vow to strictly isolate anyone testing positive for Covid-19, as infections soar in the metropolis.

Non-essential businesses are only allowed to operate at 25-percent capacity, restaurants can only serve take-aways, and schools, parks and tourist spots have been ordered to shut.

- More than 925,000 dead - The pandemic has killed more than 925,404 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to an AFP count at 1800 GMT Monday based on official sources.

More than 29 million cases have been confirmed.

The United States has the most deaths with 194,107, followed by Brazil with 131,625, India with 79,722, Mexico 70,821 and Britain 41,628.

- Back to school in Italy - Millions of Italian children return to the classroom as most schools reopen more than six months after their closure to curb the pandemic.

Premier Giuseppe Conte admitted on Sunday that Italian schools faced "difficulties and inconveniences", including a lack of teachers, single-seat benches and surgical masks.

- Pope 'constantly monitored' - Pope Francis is being "constantly monitored" for signs of the coronavirus, a top Vatican official says, after the 83-year old pontiff's meeting with a cardinal who later tested positive.

Philippine cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 63, had a private audience with the head of the world's 1.2 billion Catholics on August 29, before testing positive back in Manila on September 10.

- Europe air travel plummets - The total number of passenger flights in Europe will fall by more than expected this year as countries fail to coordinate policy on air travel during a pandemic, Europe's air traffic watchdog says.

Total trips in 2020 will reach six million, says Eurocontrol -- down 55 percent from a year earlier and one million fewer than a forecast in April, when air travel ground to a halt.

