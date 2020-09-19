Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Madrid imposes partial lockdown - The Madrid region, at the epicentre of an explosion of new cases in Spain, imposes partial lockdown measures on nearly one million people.

Residents of the areas, mainly in densely populated, low-income neighbourhoods in the capital's south, will as of Monday only be allowed to leave their zone to go to work, seek medical care or take their children to school.

- Britain seeing 'second wave' - Britain is seeing a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says, as millions more people face new restrictions.

His announcement comes as government scientific advisors say the R number representing the number of people an infected person will pass the virus to rose to between 1.1 and 1.4, up from 1.0 to 1.2 last week.

- France tightens restrictions - With deaths on the rise in France for the first time since the end of the lockdown, authorities in the capital urge people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, in public as well as in private homes.

And the Riviera city of Nice, still in its summer season, is among other cities to announce new restrictions including a maximum of 10 people allowed to gather in its parks and on its beaches.

- Canada, US travel ban extended - Canada and the United States extend a ban on non-essential travel between their two countries to October 21.

The world's longest border has been closed to nearly everything but goods trade since March 21, with the travel ban extended several times since then.

- 30.2 million infected - The pandemic has killed at least 946,727 people in the world since emerging in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Friday based on official sources.

More than 30.2 million people have been infected.

The United States has the most deaths with 197,655, followed by Brazil with 134,935, India with 84,372, Mexico 72,179 and Britain 41,705.

- Hasidic pilgrims give up - Most of hundreds of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims who had camped along the Belarusian border with Ukraine ahead of a Jewish New Year ritual finally leave after Kiev refused them entry in line with its coronavirus rules.

Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews, mainly Israeli but also American and French, travel to the central Ukrainian city of Uman every Jewish New Year to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement.

- London Fashion Week opens - London-based Turkish creator Bora Aksu, luxury knitwear pioneer Mark Fast and the Chinese brand PRONOUNCE, are among the few designers holding public catwalk parades as a largely online London Fashion Week opens.