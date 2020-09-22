Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 965,000 deaths - The virus has killed at least 965,760 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 31.3 million cases have been confirmed.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 199,890 deaths, followed by Brazil with 137,272, India with 88,935, Mexico with 73,697 and the United Kingdom with 41,788.

- Record weekly global cases - In a fresh global update, the World Health Organization says the pandemic appears to be accelerating worldwide, with new cases soaring last week to a new seven-day high of almost two million.

This marks a six-percent increase over a week earlier and "the highest number of reported cases in a single week since the beginning of the epidemic," the UN health agency says.

However, even as cases shoot up across much of the world, the number of new deaths is going down, the WHO statistics show.

- New measures in UK - The UK government announces new measures to stem a rising tide of cases, shutting pubs in England early and abandoning its call for people to return to the workplace.

Plans to allow the phased return of fans to sporting venues in England from October 1 will also be put on hold.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to make a televised address to the nation at 1900 GMT.

- Limited movement in Madrid - Spain's health minister calls on residents of Madrid to limit their movements and social contacts to the "essential" to put the brakes on a surge in infections.

Madrid is the epicentre of Spain's second wave, with a rate of infection of nearly 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks -- nearly three times the national average.

- Toned down Nobel ceremony - The Nobel Peace prize ceremony in Oslo in December will be scaled back this year, the head of the Nobel Institute says.

This year's event will not be held in the main room of Oslo's City Hall, which can accomodate 1,000 guests, but in the auditorium of Oslo University, which can host around 100 people.

The banquet usually held in honour of the laureate the same evening has been cancelled outright.

- UK leisure losses - Whitbread, the British owner of no-frills hotel group Premier Inn, says it plans to axe up to 6,000 UK jobs -- almost one fifth of its workforce.

The group also owns restaurant brands including Beefeater and Brewers Fayre.

And British pub chain Wetherspoon separately announces plans to cut up to 450 jobs at venues across six UK airports.