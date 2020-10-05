Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Trump 'improving' - President Donald Trump has "continued to improve" as he is treated for Covid-19 at a military hospital near Washington, his doctors say, adding that he could be discharged as early as Monday.

Trump's oxygen levels briefly dropped twice in recent days, they say, adding that the 74-year-old president is being treated with steroids.

- Caseload nears 35 million - The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,034,396 people since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 34,989,300 cases of coronavirus have been recorded. Of these, at least 24,127,400 are now considered recovered.

- Partial new shutdown for New York - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says he plans to put nine neighbourhoods under tight shutdowns pending approval by state Governor Andrew Cuomo, in a major setback for the city since it was hit hard by the coronavirus in March.

The city has lost almost 24,000 people to the virus.

- Fashion designer Kenzo dies - Japan's most famous fashion designer Kenzo Takada, founder of the global Kenzo brand, has died in Paris after contracting Covid-19, his spokesman says.

Takada, the first Japanese designer to gain prominence in the highly competitive Paris fashion scene, was 81.

- Iraq pilgrimage goes ahead - Tens of thousands of worshippers flood into Iraq's holy city of Karbala, including many foreigners despite the pandemic, for the Shiite Muslim pilgrimage of Arbaeen, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings.

The Iraqi government has allowed 1,500 pilgrims to fly in per country for the event. More than 375,000 Iraqis have contracted the coronavirus and nearly 9,500 have died.

- Iceland tightens curbs -Iceland, up to now one of the countries to have fared better against the coronavirus, announces a tightening of restrictions after a spike in new cases since the middle of last month.

Starting from Monday, most sports facilities, bars and discotheques will be closed while gatherings will be limited to a maximum 20 people.