Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Trump returns to White House - US President Donald Trump leaves hospital after four days of treatment for Covid-19, pulling off his mask the moment he reaches the White House and vowing to quickly get back on the campaign trail.

Shortly beforehand, Trump had tweeted to Americans: "Don't be afraid of Covid" or let it "dominate your life." "Tell that to the 205,000 families who lost somebody," retorts Democratic White House challenger Joe Biden who is leading in opinion polls ahead of the November 3 election which has been overshadowed by Trump's handling of the pandemic.

- Paris cafes, bars closed - Parisians wake up to closed cafes and bars, after they are shuttered for two weeks under new measures to slow the rapid spread of Covid-19 cases.

Under new rules to enforce social distancing which come into force on Tuesday, restaurants in the capital and its nearest suburbs can continue to operate provided they meet stricter new conditions.

- More than 35.5 million cases - Across the world, more than 35.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially diagnosed.

It has killed at least 1,045,097 people since emerging in China in late 2019, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Tuesday based on official sources.

The United States has the highest death toll, with 210,196, followed by Brazil with 146,675, India 103,569, Mexico 81,877 and Britain 42,369.

- WHO warns of 'pandemic fatigue' - The World Health Organization warns European countries about "pandemic fatigue" which it says threatens the continent's ability to tackle the coronavirus.

WHO Europe director Dr Hans Kluge says citizens have made "huge sacrifices" over the last eight months to try and contain the coronavirus.

"In such circumstances it is easy and natural to feel apathetic and demotivated, to experience fatigue," he says.

- Release political prisoners: UN to Iran - The United Nations calls on Iran to immediately release human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh and other political prisoners who have been excluded from a push to empty jails amid the pandemic.

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet expresses deep concern over the deteriorating situation of rights activists, lawyers and political prisoners held in Iran as a result of the pandemic in the middle East's worst- hit country.

- Philippine Airlines to slash jobs - Philippine Airlines says it will cut around a third of its workforce by the end of this year as part of an overhaul triggered by the coronavirus.

"The collapse in travel demand and persistent travel restrictions on most global and domestic routes have made retrenchment inevitable," the airline says, announcing the loss of up to 35 percent of its more than 7,000 employees.

- Ireland ramps up curbs -Ireland tightens nationwide coronavirus restrictions, as the Republic is gripped by a second surge of infections.

From midnight on Tuesday (2300 GMT) its citizens will be asked to stay in their county of residence and organised indoor events will be cancelled.