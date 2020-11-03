UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Only the start for Europe - French experts say Europe risks being hit with further waves of infections next year if no vaccine is found, as the continent scrambles to cope with a second deadly spike in Covid-19 cases.

- Oil profits dive - Energy giant Saudi Aramco posts a 44.6 percent slump in third-quarter profits, as the pandemic weighs heavily on demand for crude oil.

The world's richest listed company still managed to post a net profit of 44.21 billion Saudi Riyals ($11.79 billion).

- Spain tourism suffers - The world's second most popular tourist destination has seen a 75 percent drop in visitors during the first nine months of 2020.

- UK, Slovakia antigen testing - Antigen tests, which give far quicker results than classic PCR tests but are less-reliable, are being rolled out in Liverpool and in Slovakia.

Slovakia is going to test its entire population of 5.4 million people, with the badly-hit northern English city also aiming to test all its inhabitants.

- Nearly 47 million cases - The virus has claimed at least 1,206,525 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.

More than 46,958,530 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States remains the most affected country, with 231,566 deaths. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil with 160,253, India with 123,097, and Mexico with 92,100.

- US football star positive - Baltimore Ravens 24-year-old defensive star Marlon Humphrey tweets "I got the Rona" as he self-quarantines.

- French church attacker, too - The Tunisian knife attacker who was shot six times by police after he killed three people in a church in Nice, France, last week, has Covid-19, a source close to the enquiry says.

- Lebanon mulls new lockdown - Lebanon is weighing a second nationwide lockdown with Austria and Greece imposing curfews and further restrictions.

- Theme park sadness -California mayors appeal to the state's governor to ease curbs that have shut theme parks such as Disneyland, warning that hundreds of thousands of jobs are at stake.

Related Topics

India Football World Police Governor Europe China France Company Oil Saudi Liverpool Nice Baltimore Austria Spain Brazil United Kingdom United States Slovakia Lebanon Mexico Greece 2020 Church Post All Billion Million Jobs Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

39th Sharjah International Book Fair opens tomorro ..

41 minutes ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack in Central V ..

1 hour ago

OIC Resolutely Condemns Terror Attack on Kabul Uni ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council celebrates Flag Day at Hamdan ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates UAE’s leadership ..

1 hour ago

Emirates launches integrated biometric path at the ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.