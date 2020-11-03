Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Only the start for Europe - French experts say Europe risks being hit with further waves of infections next year if no vaccine is found, as the continent scrambles to cope with a second deadly spike in Covid-19 cases.

- Oil profits dive - Energy giant Saudi Aramco posts a 44.6 percent slump in third-quarter profits, as the pandemic weighs heavily on demand for crude oil.

The world's richest listed company still managed to post a net profit of 44.21 billion Saudi Riyals ($11.79 billion).

- Spain tourism suffers - The world's second most popular tourist destination has seen a 75 percent drop in visitors during the first nine months of 2020.

- UK, Slovakia antigen testing - Antigen tests, which give far quicker results than classic PCR tests but are less-reliable, are being rolled out in Liverpool and in Slovakia.

Slovakia is going to test its entire population of 5.4 million people, with the badly-hit northern English city also aiming to test all its inhabitants.

- Nearly 47 million cases - The virus has claimed at least 1,206,525 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.

More than 46,958,530 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States remains the most affected country, with 231,566 deaths. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil with 160,253, India with 123,097, and Mexico with 92,100.

- US football star positive - Baltimore Ravens 24-year-old defensive star Marlon Humphrey tweets "I got the Rona" as he self-quarantines.

- French church attacker, too - The Tunisian knife attacker who was shot six times by police after he killed three people in a church in Nice, France, last week, has Covid-19, a source close to the enquiry says.

- Lebanon mulls new lockdown - Lebanon is weighing a second nationwide lockdown with Austria and Greece imposing curfews and further restrictions.

- Theme park sadness -California mayors appeal to the state's governor to ease curbs that have shut theme parks such as Disneyland, warning that hundreds of thousands of jobs are at stake.