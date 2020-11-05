Coronavirus: latest global developments

Paris, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Last call in England, Italy - It's last call for English pubs for a month, as the country shuts down for the second time this year, angering landlords who warn they may not survive to reopen.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the new lockdown will end "automatically" after four weeks.

Italy is set to enforce night curfews from 2100 GMT Thursday with other new measures, including in a handful of high-risk "red zones" where retail stores not selling essential goods such as food and pharmaceuticals are to shut, and people will be restricted from travelling outside their home town.

- Partial lockdown in Portugal - Large parts of Portugal, go into partial lockdown, affecting 70 percent of the total population of 10 million people.

The government warns that it might have to impose even tighter measures to rein in a second wave of the coronavirus infections.

Unlike during the first lockdown, schools remain open. Shops, restaurants and cinemas will also remain open, but must shut earlier.

- Danish to kill all minks after virus mutates - Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and two-thirds of Denmark's government go into self-isolation after the justice minister tests positive, a cabinet statement says.

Denmark, the world's biggest producer of mink fur, also announces it will cull all of the country's minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at mink farms and had spread to people.

- Swiss army drafted in - The Swiss government says it will deploy up to 2,500 troops in cantons where under-pressure health services require support as coronavirus cases spike.

- Over 47.5 million cases - The virus has claimed at least 1,215,957 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.

More than 47,520,757 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States remains the most affected country, with 232,634 deaths. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil with 160,496, India with 123,611, and Mexico with 92,593.

- Kenya extends curfew into New Year - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announces that a night-time curfew will be extended until January 3 and political rallies barred for 60 days to help put the brakes on a rebound in coronavirus infections.

- Hungary FM positive - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, 42, tests positive while on an official trip to Asia and is in hospital in Bangkok as required by local pandemic rules.

- New Zealand smooth sailing -Auckland reinstates yacht racing in the city's harbour in time for next year's prestigious America's Cup after the pandemic cut cruise traffic.