Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - 300,000 European deaths - Europe's number of coronavirus-linked deaths has surged past 300,000 and its number of infections surpassed 12 million, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The region's 300,688 recorded deaths is second only to the 408,841 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Worldwide, there have been 1,235,148 Covid-19-related deaths. The United States is the hardest hit country with 234,944 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 161,736, India 124,985, Mexico 93,772 and Britain 48,120.

The US has also recorded more than 120,000 new daily infections -- smashing a record set the day before.

- Italy curfew - Italy is set to start a nationwide 10pm-5am curfew on Friday, as swathes of the country return to lockdown with "red zone" regions shuttering non-essential businesses affecting 16 million people.

- Greece shuts schools - Greece says it will close secondary schools from Monday, as the country enters its second nationwide lockdown.

- City-wide testing - Liverpool begins England's first city-wide trial of testing in an attempt to prevent hospitals becoming overwhelmed.

- Portugal health emergency - Portugal's parliament gives President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa authorisation to declare a state of health emergency, which will come into force on Monday allowing the government to impose further restrictions.

- Hungary dreams of vaccine - Hungary records new highs for daily infections and deaths as Prime Minister Viktor Orban vows the country will import a controversial vaccine from Russia. The claim was met with criticism from the medical community.

- Germany economic support - Germany extends its loan scheme for pandemic-hit companies into mid-2021 and boosts support for self-employed workers.

- Ukraine mask crackdown -Ukraine imposes fines on people who refuse to wear face masks in public spaces and using transport.