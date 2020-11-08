Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 49 million cases - The virus has claimed at least 1,243,513 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Saturday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.

At least 49,316,544 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States remains the most affected country, with 236,099 deaths. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil with 162,015, India with 125,562, and Mexico with 94,323.

- Biden pledges 'day one' action - "I want everyone, everyone to know on day one we're going to put our plan to control this virus into action," says Joe Biden in a late night address from his hometown Wilmington, in Delaware before finally emerging as the new US president.

"It's time for us to come together as a nation to heal," Biden says.

- US new record - More than 127,000 new infections are reported in the US, the third straight day of record cases.

- Mink link - Britain bans entry to all non-resident foreigners coming from Denmark after a mutated version of the virus linked to mink farms was found in humans.

- Trump chief of staff - Defeated US President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, 61, has tested positive for Covid-19, US media reports.

- Iran new record, new measures - The middle East's worst hit country announces a new record of more than 9,000 new cases, bringing its total caseload to 673,250.

The death toll is at 37,832.

President Hassan Rouhani outlines new measures, including the closure of non-essential businesses such as malls, small retailers, cinemas and gyms from 6:00 pm for a month starting Tuesday.

- Real Madrid players positive - The top-flight Spanish football giants announce two of their star players, Belgian forward Eden Hazard and Brazilian teammate Casemiro, have both tested positive for coronavirus.

- New restrictions in Poland - New restrictions come into force in Poland where half a million cases have been recorded with cinemas, theatres and cultural venues closed. Only essential shops are open and from Monday Primary school age children will join other pupils in distance learning.

- Protests turn violent - German police say demonstrators protesting coronavirus restrictions have attacked them after the protesters are told to disperse in the city of Leipzig.

In the Slovenian capital Ljubljana a protest against a virus shutdown sparks some of the most violent scenes the country has seen in years, as police move in with teargas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

In Madrid, hundreds of people march against what they call a coronavirus "dictatorship" and the restrictions imposed by the authorities to curb its spread.