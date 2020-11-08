UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 49 million cases - The virus has claimed at least 1,243,513 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Saturday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.

At least 49,316,544 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States remains the most affected country, with 236,099 deaths. The countries with the next-highest death tolls are Brazil with 162,015, India with 125,562, and Mexico with 94,323.

- Biden pledges 'day one' action - "I want everyone, everyone to know on day one we're going to put our plan to control this virus into action," says Joe Biden in a late night address from his hometown Wilmington, in Delaware before finally emerging as the new US president.

"It's time for us to come together as a nation to heal," Biden says.

- US new record - More than 127,000 new infections are reported in the US, the third straight day of record cases.

- Mink link - Britain bans entry to all non-resident foreigners coming from Denmark after a mutated version of the virus linked to mink farms was found in humans.

- Trump chief of staff - Defeated US President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, 61, has tested positive for Covid-19, US media reports.

- Iran new record, new measures - The middle East's worst hit country announces a new record of more than 9,000 new cases, bringing its total caseload to 673,250.

The death toll is at 37,832.

President Hassan Rouhani outlines new measures, including the closure of non-essential businesses such as malls, small retailers, cinemas and gyms from 6:00 pm for a month starting Tuesday.

- Real Madrid players positive - The top-flight Spanish football giants announce two of their star players, Belgian forward Eden Hazard and Brazilian teammate Casemiro, have both tested positive for coronavirus.

- New restrictions in Poland - New restrictions come into force in Poland where half a million cases have been recorded with cinemas, theatres and cultural venues closed. Only essential shops are open and from Monday Primary school age children will join other pupils in distance learning.

- Protests turn violent - German police say demonstrators protesting coronavirus restrictions have attacked them after the protesters are told to disperse in the city of Leipzig.

In the Slovenian capital Ljubljana a protest against a virus shutdown sparks some of the most violent scenes the country has seen in years, as police move in with teargas and water cannons to disperse the crowd.

In Madrid, hundreds of people march against what they call a coronavirus "dictatorship" and the restrictions imposed by the authorities to curb its spread.

Related Topics

India Football Protest Police Iran Water China German Trump Leipzig Ljubljana Madrid Wilmington Brazil Poland United States Mexico Denmark Middle East March Dictator Media All From Real Madrid Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

2 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

2 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

2 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

2 hours ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

2 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.