Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Daily deaths top 10,000 - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, more than 10,000 people died worldwide from the coronavirus in 24 hours, according to an AFP tally that went to 1100 GMT on Thursday.

- 'Cavalry coming' - US government scientist Anthony Fauci says the "cavalry" is coming after Pfizer claimed its vaccine was 90 percent successful. Another is "literally on the threshold of being announced", says Fauci.

- Another new vaccine - Canada's Medicago and British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announce phase 2 and 3 clinical trials on another Covid-19 vaccine, one of a series of candidates being developed worldwide. Final trials will begin by the end of the year.

- Sick in Rome hotels - More than 15 hotels are being used to house coronavirus patients in Rome, with hospitals saturated by the second wave, local government says.

- Belgrade saturated - A Serbia minister warns there are no more hospital beds available for virus patients in the capital as the country and its Balkans neighbours struggle with record numbers of cases.

- Trump doctor charged - French professor Didier Raoult, whose hydroxychloroquine treatment for the virus was championed by US President Donald Trump, is to appear before a disciplinary panel of his peers charged with ethics breaches.

- Another aide positive - Corey Lewandowski, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump's campaign who has been involved in the legal efforts to challenge the election results, has tested positive.

- Diwali defiance - Crowds of shoppers pack New Delhi markets ahead of India's biggest holiday of the year, shrugging off record cases and toxic smog in the capital.

- Case every 30 seconds - French PM Jean Castex says the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in France is now higher than previous peaks in April with a new case admitted every 30 seconds.

- French resistance - Over half of French people have already broken lockdown rules since a second one began two weeks ago, a survey finds.

Airbnb admits that 30,000 people tried to rent apartments for clandestine parties in France in August and September despite the pandemic.

- Nearly 1.3 million dead - The virus has claimed at least 1,294,539 lives worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Friday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.

More than 52,775,840 cases have been registered across the globe.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 242,435 deaths, followed by Brazil with 164,281, India with 128,668, Mexico with 97,056 and the United Kingdom with 50,928 deaths.

- Conspiracy concerns - Conspiracy theories about vaccines play an "outsized role" on social media, US online watchdog First Draft reports. Among them is a belief that a future shot will be used to microchip individuals for mass tracking systems.

- Chicago lockdown - The United States' third-biggest city urges people to stay at home from Monday other than to go to work or school.

- Lebanon struggling - Lebanon's infections cross the 100,000 threshold with hospital capacity saturated.

- Footballers hit -An eighth member of German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim has been infected. Croatia and Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida and Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder have also tested positive.

Malaysia's Johor JDT II team withdraws from Asia's Champions League after authorities refuse to let them travel to the tournament.