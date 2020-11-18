Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Europe tops 15 million cases - Europe on Tuesday topped 15 million confirmed infections, while France passed the two million mark.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has killed at least 1,330,385 people and infected at least 55,162,610 since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1930 GMT on Tuesday.

- First come, first-served - Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel warns the European Union that the first customers to reserve its promising new Covid-19 vaccine will be the first to receive deliveries.

Unlike the US, Canada, Japan, Israel, Qatar and Britain, the bloc has no signed contract with Moderna.

- 'Impressive' - Top US virus scientist Anthony Fauci hails the Moderna vaccine found to be nearly 95 percent effective in a trial as "stunningly impressive", saying it validates experimental mRNA technology that some had doubted.

- Russia record - Moscow reports a record high of 442 new daily deaths as it resists imposing a new nationwide lockdown.

Russia has reported much lower fatality rates compared to other badly hit countries. Critics have accused the Kremlin of downplaying the severity of the crisis.

- Spies? Us? - Moscow also rejects microsoft claims that it is behind a spate of hacks on companies researching coronavirus vaccines and treatments.

Russia announced the world's first vaccine in August ahead of large-scale trials.

- Famine funds - The United Nations says it is releasing $100 million in aid for seven countries -- Ethiopia, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Yemen -- to help them avoid famine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Famine can be prevented. But we have to act in time to make a difference," said Mark Lowcock, UN under secretary general for humanitarian affairs.

- High-stakes handover - US President-elect Joe Biden says Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate with White House transition efforts means "more people may die" from the virus.

- EasyJet hit hard - British no-frills airline EasyJet posts the group's first ever annual pre-tax loss as a result of the pandemic's impact on air travel.

- States locking down - The US states of Michigan, Washington, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and the cities of New York and Chicago will all tighten restrictions this week.

- Turkey curfew - Turks must comply with a weekend curfew, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces, while restaurants will offer takeout service only, cinemas will be closed and stores' and malls' hours will be restricted.

- No-nonsense Norway - Norway fines a pastor 20,000 kronor (1,860 Euros, $2,200) for meeting with parishioners after returning from a trip abroad.

- Hotter in July - Rio de Janeiro's samba school says the city's world-famous carnival could be postponed next year from February to July, depending on vaccine availability and the Brazilian government declaring a new national holiday.

- Vaccine plans - France says it is preparing a nationwide vaccination campaign for January when it hopes shots will be approved and available.

The Belgian government says it intends to make any vaccine available to around 70 percent of the population free of charge.

- Rescue blocked - Hungary and Poland block approval of the EU's long-term budget and a linked 750-billion-euro pandemic rescue package in protest at EU funds being tied to respect for the rule of law.

- Tempers fraying- Far-right activists clash with police in Slovakia in a protest against coronavirus restrictions, and riot units use tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to break up left-wing Greek demonstrators on an Athens march banned due to virus fears.

Meanwhile Germany bars a far-right demo planned for Wednesday outside parliament as MPs prepare to vote through new restrictions.

- Dreary draft -A very subdued 2020 NBA Draft, which sees US basketball teams stake tens of millions on new talent, takes place with teams' ability to subject prospects to exhaustive workouts and medical testing limited.