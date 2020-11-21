Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Approvals on horizon - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says vaccines being tested by Pfizer-BioNTech and by Moderna could be approved and granted "conditional authorisation" before the end of December.

And the British government says it has asked its independent medicines regulator to study Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine with a view to an imminent roll-out.

- Vaccine goals - Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says Spain will have vaccinated "a very substantial part" of its population of 47 million people by mid-2021.

- More than 1.36 million dead - The virus has killed at least 1,360,914 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Friday.

There were 11,100 new deaths and 661,056 new cases recorded worldwide in the previous 24 hours.

The second worst-affected country is Brazil with 168,061 deaths followed by India with 131,578 and Mexico with 100,104, making it the fourth country to pass the 100,000 milestone. The United Kingdom has 53,775 dead.

- Confession frees Aussies - South Australia ends its lockdown after a pizza chef lied to tracers about how he contracted the virus. He said he was a customer at a pizzeria -- leading authorities to believe the strain was virulent enough to be transmitted via a takeaway box -- when in fact he worked there.

- India cases top 9 million - India's cases pass nine million, the world's second-highest tally after the US, with many experts suspecting the number is an under-estimate due to low levels of testing.

At least 585 new deaths were recorded there in the last 24 hours.

- Airlines need up to $80 billion - Airlines need from $70-$80 billion in additional aid, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Alexandre de Juniac, tells French daily La Tribune. "Otherwise they won't survive." - Six-month immunity - Individuals infected with coronavirus are unlikely to catch the illness again for at least six months, researchers at the University of Oxford say, adding they have not yet gathered enough data to make a judgement on reinfection after that period.

- Mass testing in Austria - The Austrian government says it has ordered seven million antigen tests as part of a mass coronavirus testing drive, with teachers and police officers first in line to receive them.

- Record toll for Turkey - Turkey reports its highest single daily toll since its first recorded death in March, reaching the milestone on the eve of its first weekend curfew since the pandemic's first wave.

- Orthodox Patriarch dies - Ninety-year-old Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, dies of Covid-19 three weeks after his unofficial second-in-command succumbed to the virus.