Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 09:50 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - G20 pledges fairness - G20 leaders pledge they will "spare no effort" to ensure fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines, but Germany's Angela Merkel voices concern about slow progress.

At a virtual summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, the world's richest nations commit resources to shore up the pandemic response, and to support poor countries whose economies have been ravaged by the crisis, but offered little detail.

- Nearly 1.4 million deaths - The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,381,915 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP At least 58,165,460 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 37,053,500 are now considered recovered.

- US vaccination campaign next month - The United States hopes to begin a sweeping vaccination programme, possibly reaching 20 million people by year's end, top public health officials say as cases surge across the worst-hit nation.

The beginning of vaccinations could be a crucial turning point in the battle against the virus that has claimed more than 255,000 lives in the US, the world's highest reported toll - Spain battle plan 'working' - Spain's strategy to curb a rise in coronavirus infections "is working", Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says as he unveils details of plans to vaccinate much of the population next year.

The country has recorded fewer than 400 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, compared to nearly 530 cases at the start of the month.

- Mink infected in France - Like other European countries, France has just detected Covid-19 in one of its four mink breeding centres and has culled 1,000 of the mammals prized for their sleek fur.

Mink can not only contract the disease but also infect humans. It is the only species known to be able to infect other species such as humans and cats.

- England lockdown to end December 2 - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to confirm that coronavirus lockdown restrictions across England are to end on December 2.

The lockdown will be followed by a return to a three-tiered set of regional restrictions as part of the government's "COVID Winter Plan", his office says.

