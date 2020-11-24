Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Oxford vaccine - British drugs group AstraZeneca and Oxford University say their jointly-developed vaccine has shown "an average efficacy of 70 percent" in trials, and up to 90 percent if a small dose is given first.

Unlike other leading vaccine candidates which must be kept at -70 degrees Celsius, the not-for-profit vaccine can be handled "at normal refrigerated conditions".

- Johnson sets new rules - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the "escape route" from the coronavirus is in sight due to vaccine breakthroughs, as he announces that a tough lockdown in England will not be extended beyond December 2.

The lockdown will be replaced by a tiered system of toughened regional restrictions bolstered by major testing programmes in areas with the highest rates. He also announces a "time-limited" dispensation for families to gather for Christmas.

- Italy deaths pass 50,000 - Italy passes the threshold of 50,000 deaths from Covid-19. Most took place earlier this year, after Italy became the first European country to be hit by the pandemic, but around 15,000 deaths have been reported since the beginning of September.

- 'Out of control' in Gaza - The number of coronavirus infections in densely-populated Gaza is spinning out of control, Palestinian health officials warn, after the Hamas-ruled territory declared a record 24-hour high between Friday and Saturday.

- Eurozone battered - Forecasts predict the eurozone's economy will contract by a historic 7.4 percent in 2020 and expect a recovery of just 3.7 percent in 2021.

- Nearly 1.4 million deaths - The coronavirus has killed at least 1,388,590 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Monday.

There were 7,157 new deaths and 511,144 new cases recorded worldwide in the previous 24 hours.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 256,798 deaths, followed by Brazil with 169,183 deaths; India with 133,738 deaths; Mexico with 101,676 deaths; and the United Kingdom with 55,024 deaths.

- Top surgical glove maker hit - A Malaysian company that is the world's biggest manufacturer of surgical gloves is closing more than half of its factories after a surge in coronavirus cases among workers.

Top Glove has seen a huge jump in demand since the start of the pandemic but there has been a cluster of virus outbreaks among Top Glove employees at factories in an industrial area near the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

More than 1,000 cases were recorded Monday, prompting the government to order the plants to close.