UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 60 million cases - More than 60 million people have been infected by Covid-19, according to an AFP tally from official sources compiled as of 1830 GMT on Wednesday.

In total 60,014,291 infections, including 1,415,258 million deaths, have been recorded around the world since the pandemic emerged in China late last year.

The US is the worst-affected country with 260,000 deaths, followed by Brazil with 170,115 deaths; India with 134,699 deaths; Mexico with 102,739 deaths; and the United Kingdom with 55,838 deaths.

- British economy slumps - Britain's economy is expected to shrink 11.3 percent this year, its greatest annual slump in more than three centuries on coronavirus fallout, the government forecast, as it separately unveiled plans to slash the foreign aid budget.

- Pakistan crisis - Pakistan doctors report intensive care units across the country are nearing capacity with a second, deadlier wave building momentum.

- US jobless claims - New applications for jobless aid in the United States saw their second back-to-back weekly increase, raising concerns that a renewed economic downturn is beginning, as the US grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

- Tokyo lockdown - Tokyo's governor urges residents to avoid non-essential outings and asks businesses serving alcohol to shut early. After a comparatively small first outbreak the country it is now reporting record numbers of infections.

- Bulgaria gets tough - Bulgaria's government announces a return to tougher restrictions, including the closure of restaurants and schools.

- LA too - A restaurant dining ban in Los Angeles comes into force, on the eve of Thanksgiving.

- Not so fast -England and France are among nations relaxing lockdowns ahead of end-of-year holidays, but EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warns countries should not ease restrictions too quickly, stressing the risk of a post-Christmas third wave.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Governor China Budget Holidays France Los Angeles Tokyo Brazil United Kingdom Bulgaria United States Mexico National University From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

3 hours ago

Argentine President Announces 3-Day Mourning Over ..

14 minutes ago

Without government aid, US spending, incomes stall ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.