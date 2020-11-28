UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Germany cases top million - Germany on Friday sees more than 22,000 new daily cases, pushing the country's total beyond the one million mark.

More than 60.9 million people have been infected by Covid-19 around the world, and 1.4 million have died, according to an AFP tally from official sources compiled on Friday.

The US is the worst-affected country with 263,462 deaths, followed by Brazil with 171,460 deaths; India with 135,715; Mexico with 104,242; and the United Kingdom with 57,031.

AFP's specialised database shows that while Europe remains the centre of the pandemic, with an average of 236,900 new case daily -- far ahead of the US and Canada's 174,000 a day -- the rise in infections is slowly sharply.

- India Sputnik launch - One of the developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine announces that India-based drugmaker Hetero will produce over 100 million doses of the shot. Apart from India, the RDIF says Sputnik V will also be produced in Brazil, China and South Korea.

And Russia's military has started a mass coronavirus vaccination campaign which aims to innoculate more than 400,000 servicemen, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announces.

.

- S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records - S&P 500 and Nasdaq in New York both close at records as markets continue to look past rising coronavirus cases toward a better 2021 economy with likely Covid-19 vaccines.

European markets also advance.

- More studies needed - The head of British drug maker AstraZeneca says further research is needed on its vaccine after it showed an average 70-percent effectiveness.

That rate jumped to 90 percent if a half dose was given first scientists discovered after a mistake was made during the clinical trials. But US scientists say the higher success rate came only during tests in people under 55.

- General to lead Canadian vaccinations - A general who led NATO's mission in Iraq as well as Canadian troops in Afghanistan and Bosnia, Major General Dany Fortin, will spearhead efforts to immunise most Canadians against the coronavirus by September 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces.

- Ireland eases restrictions - Ireland announces a staggered easing of lockdown restrictions to allow some businesses to reopen and for families to gather ahead of Christmas, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin saying it will offer "some respite from the hardships of 2020 and in particular, the last six weeks".

- Cyprus sets curfew - Cyprus imposes a nationwide eight-hour night-time curfew from November 30 until December 13 to tackle rising coronavirus cases, but lifts lockdowns in the two key coastal cities of Limassol and Paphos.

- New restrictions for Wales -Wales will introduce more stringent restrictions, including the closure of cinemas, bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment venues, in an attempt to bring down rising infection rates ahead of an easing of the rules over Christmas.

Related Topics

India NATO Afghanistan Prime Minister Defence Minister World Russia Europe Christmas China Canada Iraq Died Germany Paphos Lead Wales New York Ireland Brazil United Kingdom South Korea Cyprus Mexico Justin Trudeau September November December 2020 Market From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

1 hour ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

1 hour ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

1 hour ago

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Rus ..

1 hour ago

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of Engl ..

1 hour ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.