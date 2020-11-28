Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Germany cases top million - Germany on Friday sees more than 22,000 new daily cases, pushing the country's total beyond the one million mark.

More than 60.9 million people have been infected by Covid-19 around the world, and 1.4 million have died, according to an AFP tally from official sources compiled on Friday.

The US is the worst-affected country with 263,462 deaths, followed by Brazil with 171,460 deaths; India with 135,715; Mexico with 104,242; and the United Kingdom with 57,031.

AFP's specialised database shows that while Europe remains the centre of the pandemic, with an average of 236,900 new case daily -- far ahead of the US and Canada's 174,000 a day -- the rise in infections is slowly sharply.

- India Sputnik launch - One of the developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine announces that India-based drugmaker Hetero will produce over 100 million doses of the shot. Apart from India, the RDIF says Sputnik V will also be produced in Brazil, China and South Korea.

And Russia's military has started a mass coronavirus vaccination campaign which aims to innoculate more than 400,000 servicemen, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announces.

- S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records - S&P 500 and Nasdaq in New York both close at records as markets continue to look past rising coronavirus cases toward a better 2021 economy with likely Covid-19 vaccines.

European markets also advance.

- More studies needed - The head of British drug maker AstraZeneca says further research is needed on its vaccine after it showed an average 70-percent effectiveness.

That rate jumped to 90 percent if a half dose was given first scientists discovered after a mistake was made during the clinical trials. But US scientists say the higher success rate came only during tests in people under 55.

- General to lead Canadian vaccinations - A general who led NATO's mission in Iraq as well as Canadian troops in Afghanistan and Bosnia, Major General Dany Fortin, will spearhead efforts to immunise most Canadians against the coronavirus by September 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces.

- Ireland eases restrictions - Ireland announces a staggered easing of lockdown restrictions to allow some businesses to reopen and for families to gather ahead of Christmas, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin saying it will offer "some respite from the hardships of 2020 and in particular, the last six weeks".

- Cyprus sets curfew - Cyprus imposes a nationwide eight-hour night-time curfew from November 30 until December 13 to tackle rising coronavirus cases, but lifts lockdowns in the two key coastal cities of Limassol and Paphos.

- New restrictions for Wales -Wales will introduce more stringent restrictions, including the closure of cinemas, bowling alleys and other indoor entertainment venues, in an attempt to bring down rising infection rates ahead of an easing of the rules over Christmas.