Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - UK approves vaccine - Britain becomes the first Western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, announcing a rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab from next week.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock claims Brexit helped it push approval through faster than the EU, which is likely to give the green light later this month.

- Anti-virus spray - US scientists are working on a nasal spray that will stop infection from the virus. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and the biotech firm Regeneron are testing the gene therapy on animals.

- England opens up - England exits a month-long lockdown, but most of Britain remains under restrictions as a new regional system for cutting infection rates kicks in.

- Fake vaccines warning - Interpol warns that organised crime groups could attempt to steal supplies of vaccines or sell their own fake ones.

- Nearly 1.5 million dead - The virus death toll nudged closer to the 1.5 million mark, with at least 1,482,240 killed by Covid-19, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

The US is the worst-affected country with 270,691 deaths, followed by Brazil with 173,817, India with 138,122, Mexico with 106,765 and the UK with 59,051.

- Wear masks indoors - The World Health Organization says people should wear masks indoors if other people are near including in schools and workplaces. But it urges people not to wear them during vigorous physical activity.

- Japan's free jabs -Japan will give free vaccinations to all its 126 million population as the nation battles with record numbers of daily cases.