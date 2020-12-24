Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - China suspends UK flights - China suspends flights to and from the UK, adding to the list of nearly 50 countries imposing travel bans or restrictions on Britain after it reported a new more infectious strain of the virus.

-UK-France border backlog - Rail and sea links between the UK and France will stay open over Christmas to clear the backlog of thousands of trucks stranded by the ban, with the French sending 10,000 kits to test lorry drivers in the English port of Dover.

- Macron no symptoms - French President Emmanuel Macron is free of symptoms, his office says, a week after he tested positive and went into self-isolation.

- Italy: Stay home - New restrictions come into force in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries with more than 70,000 reported deaths -- half of them in the past three months.

The whole country is asked to stay home over Christmas and New Year, although limited trips to family nearby are allowed.

- Austria slopes open - Austria allows its more than 400 ski stations to open, just two days before the country enters its third nationwide lockdown.

As an outdoor sport, the government says skiing is safe if sufficient precautions are taken.

- Israel lockdown looms - Israel says it will announce a third national lockdown from 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) on Sunday for two weeks.

Israelis will be barred from travelling more than one kilometre from their homes and businesses will be closed except for deliveries.

- Vaccines roll out - Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic receives a Covid-19 jab in a bid to boost public faith in vaccines as the country kicks off its immunisation campaign, one of the first states in Europe to do so.

Chile, Costa Rica and Kuwait also start giving shots.

- Lithuania checkpoints - Lithuanian police say they have set up checkpoints on roads to prevent travel between municipalities, in a bid to fight the highest infection rate in the European Union.

- Fukushima delay - The removal of nuclear debris from Japan's crippled Fukushima power plant will be delayed by about a year because the pandemic has set back development of specialised equipment, the plant's operator says.

- 1.73 million dead -At least 1,731,936 people have died since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 326,232 deaths, followed by Brazil with 189,220, India with 146,756, Mexico with 120,311, and Italy with 70,395.