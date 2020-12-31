Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Lockdown New Year - The world prepares to usher in the New Year, with pandemic controls muting celebrations for billions of people from Sydney to Paris. Firework displays and live performances are cancelled or at best watched online or on television.

- Record toll for US - The United States sets a new daily record for fatalities from the virus, with more than 3,900 people dying of Covid-19 in the US on Wednesday, according to a count released by Johns Hopkins University.

- China approves jab - China grants "conditional" market approval to a Sinopharm vaccine with a reported 79 percent efficacy rate against Covid-19, a major stride towards inoculating the world's largest population.

- 1.8 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 1,806,072 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally on Thursday based on official sources.

More than 82 million cases have been registered.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 342,414 deaths, followed by Brazil with 193,875 and India with 148,738.

The tallies are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

- 'Difficult times' for Germany - Germany's "historic" coronavirus crisis will extend into 2021 even if vaccines bring some hope, Chancellor Angela Merkel says in her last New Year's greeting.

Praised for its handling of the first wave, Germany has been hit hard by the second wave and more than 32,000 people have now died from the virus there.

- 44 mn curbed in England - More than 44 million people in England fall under the toughest coronavirus restrictions, which require all non-essential shops, hairdressers as well as leisure and entertainment venues to close.

The so-called Tier 4 restrictions, which were already in place in London and surrounding areas, also requires people to stay at home, with certain exceptions.

- India curfews - New Delhi and other major cities across India order curfews for New Year's Eve. In the capital, the curfew will run for two days from 11 pm until 6 am, with gatherings limited to five people even before the shutdown.

- Japan record - Tokyo reports over 1,300 new coronavirus infections, a daily record, as officials warn that a state of emergency might be needed to tackle spiking cases and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga calls emergency talks with ministers.

- Neymar party plans probed -Brazilian prosecutors say they are investigating reports that football star Neymar has organised a New Year's Eve mega-party at his luxury home near Rio de Janeiro, despite coronavirus curbs, amid rising deaths.