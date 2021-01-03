UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Curfew tightened in France - An extension of an overnight curfew comes into effect in 15 departments of eastern and southeastern France on Saturday to combat a sharp rise in infections.

The government ordered the curfew in these regions start at 6 pm rather than 8 pm.

Around six million people are affected but Paris has, for now, been spared the additional restriction.

- Restrictions in Thailand - Bangkok's nightlife will go quiet as a ban on bars, nightclubs and restaurant alcohol sales comes into effect, among a raft of restrictions aimed at curbing the kingdom's rising coronavirus toll.

The capital also announced that public schools would close for two weeks, while more than a dozen virus checkpoints are set up across the city.

- State of emergency urged in Japan - Tokyo's governor has asked Japan's central government to declare a new state of emergency as the country battles a third wave of the coronavirus, with record numbers of new cases.

Japan imposed a first state of emergency in spring.

The measure allows local governors to call on businesses to close and to request people stay at home. It carries no penalties for non-compliance, but the requests were widely observed this spring.

- Tests to enter Norway - Norway has ordered mandatory tests for the coronavirus for anyone entering the country.

The decision came after the discovery of five cases of the new variant of Covid-19 that has appeared in Britain.

- Greece extends lockdown - The Greek government announced a new extension, until January 10, of its strict two-month-old lockdown measures, ending an easing of the restrictions over the holiday period.

Initially planned to end on January 7, "the strict measures will resume on Sunday until January 10 for reasons of prevention," government spokesman Stelios Petsas said.

- Concerns in Lebanon - Lebanon's hospitals are being overwhelmed by coronavirus cases, medics warn, as infection rates surge in the wake of end of year holidays.

The national Covid-19 task force met Saturday and recommended a three-week lockdown.

- New lockdown in Gibraltar - The British enclave Gibraltar imposes a second lockdown to slow soaring rate of virus cases, just days after a landmark deal to ensure post-Brexit fluidity along its border with Spain.

The measure, beginning at 10 pm (2100 GMT) Saturday, will remain in force for 14 days meaning Gibraltar's 34,000 residents can only leave home for essential shopping, to work, exercise or for medical reasons.

- 86 cases of new virus variant in Denmark Denmark discovers 86 cases of the new virus variant, which is feared to be more contagious. Overall case numbers in the country are on the rise.

- Vatican to start vaccinations - The Vatican announces its Covid-19 vaccination campaign will begin "in the next few days" with health workers and the elderly to receive vaccines from the second half of January.

No mention was made in the short media release about when 84-year-old Pope Francis will receive a vaccine.

- 1.8 million dead - The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,827,901 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Saturday.

More than 83.9 million cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The United States remains the country to suffer the most coronavirus deaths, with the figure rising to 347,865 fatalities from over 20 million cases. Brazil has registered 195,411 virus deaths and India 149,218.

The figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

