UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Paris, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - First Oxford/AstraZeneca jab - An 82-year-old man from Oxford in Britain becomes the first person in the world to receive AstraZeneca and Oxford University's new Covid jab outside a clinical trial.

The shot is more than six times cheaper than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and can be stored in normal fridges.

- Under pressure - The French government faces growing pressure to accelerate its vaccination drive, with President Emmanuel Macron reportedly furious over the slow pace of progress.

Just a few hundred people have received the jab so far in the country.

- Chinese New Year - Thousands of people line up in Beijing to receive a vaccine as China races to innoculate millions before the Chinese New Year mass travel season in February.

More than 73,000 people in the capital have received the first dose of the vaccine over the last couple of days, state media reports, including community workers and bus drivers.

- 'Real' US deaths - US officials reject US President Donald Trump's claim that the national Covid-19 death toll of more than 350,000 has been exaggerated, but defend the stumbling campaign to vaccinate millions of Americans.

In response to the president's claim that the number of cases and deaths was "far exaggerated", top US scientist Anthony Fauci says "those are real numbers, real people and real deaths.

" - Getting serious in Japan - Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he is considering declaring a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area over a "very severe" third wave of cases in the country.

Speaking at his New Year press conference, Suga also says he hopes vaccinations will begin in Japan in late February.

- Singapore slump - Singapore's economy takes its worst ever annual hit in 2020 as the pandemic hammers the city-state's vital trade and tourism sectors, official data shows.

The 5.8 percent decline is not as bad as feared, but the financial hub was plunged into its first recession since the 2008 global financial crisis in the second quarter when the government closed most workplaces.

- 1.84 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 1,843,631 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally on Monday based on official sources.

More than 85 million cases have been registered.

The US is the worst-affected country with 351,590 deaths, followed by Brazil with 196,018, India with 149,649 and Mexico with 127,213.

The tallies are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Related Topics

India Dead Prime Minister World Russia China Trump Beijing Man Tokyo Progress Singapore Oxford Spain Brazil Japan Mexico Hub February December 2019 2020 Media From Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

26 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

41 minutes ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

52 minutes ago

USF awards Optic Fiber Cable contracts worth PKR 3 ..

57 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

1 hour ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.